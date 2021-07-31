NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$268,582.76 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.71, for a total value of C$268,582.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,757.77.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04.

TSE:NG opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.79. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.54 and a one year high of C$16.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a current ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

