NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NUVA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 1,163,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,199.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.33. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

