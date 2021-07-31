NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $67.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in NuVasive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $3,449,000.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $63.95. 1,163,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,199.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.