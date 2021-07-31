NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $3,449,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

