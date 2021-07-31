Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Cohu worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 901,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.41 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

