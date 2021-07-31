Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Xencor worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of XNCR opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

