Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

FNB stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

