Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 47,318 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

