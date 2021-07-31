Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,180 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,180 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

