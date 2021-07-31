Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

