OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 294,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,771. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

