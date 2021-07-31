Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

