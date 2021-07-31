OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 25,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

