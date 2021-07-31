Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

