Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.67 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. 307,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.