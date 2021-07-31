OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

