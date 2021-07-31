OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 92,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

