Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

OOMA stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

