Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

