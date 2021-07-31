Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.75 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

