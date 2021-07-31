Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,076 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

