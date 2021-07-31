Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,028 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

