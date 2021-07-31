Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.