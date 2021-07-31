Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $129,593,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

