Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $53.69 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.