Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 320,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 415.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.