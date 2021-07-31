O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $690.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $590.00 to $690.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $571.72.

ORLY stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $603.84. 495,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

