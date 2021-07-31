O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.800-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $603.84. 495,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,895. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

