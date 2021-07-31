O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down to $609.59

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $609.59, but opened at $581.83. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $584.52, with a volume of 2,715 shares traded.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.05, for a total value of $6,811,612.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,840,209.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

