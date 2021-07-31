Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

ORN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 404,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,266. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

