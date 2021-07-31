Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ORTIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

