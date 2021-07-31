Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 636,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
