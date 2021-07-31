Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 636,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

