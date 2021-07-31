Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 1,960,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.