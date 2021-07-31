Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%.
NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 1,960,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.