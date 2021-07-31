Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.13.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.91. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -3.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

