Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,738.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

