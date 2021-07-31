Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.40

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.