Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $405.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.24.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

