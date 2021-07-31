Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 311 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $991.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $995.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $905.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

