Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of SFL worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $6.87 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $880.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

