Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $591,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.