Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $541,000 Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

APPH stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

