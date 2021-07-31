Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,400,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

