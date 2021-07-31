Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.