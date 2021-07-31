Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,510,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

