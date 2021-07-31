Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$53.37 million and a PE ratio of -41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,050. Insiders purchased a total of 322,000 shares of company stock worth $308,526 over the last three months.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

