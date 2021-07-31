PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE PAR traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $61.05. 156,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,152. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

