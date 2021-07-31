PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
NYSE PAR traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $61.05. 156,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,152. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $90.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.