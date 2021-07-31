Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.22) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

