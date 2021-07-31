Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.82. 22,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $141.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

