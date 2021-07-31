Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 126 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

ITW traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.67. 1,558,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

