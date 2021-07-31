Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $32,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDFC traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.99. 80,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.